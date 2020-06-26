Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions, winning their first title in 30 years.

Celebrations lasted late into the evening with red smoke engulfing the sky near Anfield Stadium despite limits on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The victory comes after Manchester City, ranked second in the league, lost to Chelsea 2-1, leaving Liverpool 23 points ahead.

Liverpool have seven games left in the league, making them the earliest title winners in terms of matches.

But they're also the latest title winners after the season was delayed for over three months due to the ongoing pandemic.

"I have no words, it's unbelievable. It's much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible," said the club's German manager Jürgen Klopp in an emotional reaction to the win.

Liverpool supporters celebrates outside Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, June 25, 2020 AP/Jon Super

The 2019/2020 season just restarted last week with games played in empty stadiums, broadcast only on television. Coronavirus testing is conducted twice weekly in order for the season to continue.

"It's a relief because of the 3-month interruption," Klopp added. He and the players were able to watch the game together.

But Liverpool fought hard, winning against every single team they faced this season.

Klopp took over the team in October 2015 in what was called a new era for it. Last year, Liverpool won their sixth Champions League title.

The last time Liverpool were English champions was after the 1989/1990 season.