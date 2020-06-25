An Albanian man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to call for the killing of Israelis.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at his home in the village of Koxhaj, police confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The arrest came after a month-long investigation launched in January 2020 by Albania's Anti-Terror Directorate.

The suspect has been charged with terrorism offenses and hate crimes and has been remanded in custody as a "security measure."

Charges include the "incitement, public call, and propaganda for committing acts of terrorist intent."

If convicted, the man faces up to 10 years in prison.

Both Albania and neighbouring Kosovo have toughened anti-terror laws in the last five years.

In 2018, a Kosovan court sentenced eight men on terrorism charges for plotting an attack on Israel's national football team and supporters.

The planned attack in November 2016 was said to have been coordinated by two Albanians in Syria fighting with Islamic State.