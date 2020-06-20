The mayor of Bruges, Belgium's Western Flanders capital city, was stabbed in the neck on Saturday.

A man has been arrested, the city's prosecutor told the press.

The 62-year-old mayor and lawyer Dirk De fauw, of the Flemish Christian Democratic Party (CD&V), was taken to hospital for an operation.

His condition is now "stable", prosecutor's spokeswoman Céline D'havé said, without giving further details.

She confirmed that an investigation had been opened for "attempted murder" and entrusted to an investigating judge.

Local paper Het Laatste Nieuws reported the incident occurred in the morning inside the mayor's law firm building, in the city's Sint-Andries district (Saint-André), alleging that the attacker could be one of the company's clients.

Authorities haven't released any specific information on the suspect.

"It is too early to say anything, we are investigating the circumstances," D'havé said.

"Stay strong and get well soon!" CD&V's president Joachim Coens tweeted after the incident.