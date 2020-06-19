This week marked the 80th anniversary of France beginning its fight back against the Nazis when Charles De Gaulle made his now-famous speech. On June 18, 1940, the then relatively unknown brigadier-general addressed the nation from exile in London, rallying Frenchmen to continue the fight against Nazi Germany from the UK.
Police violence was once again in the spotlight this week after a nationwide strike by French health workers ended in violence in several cities, sparking a wide online debate.
Statues continue to be a flashpoint for Black Lives Matter activists with Milan refusing to remove the statue of a famous Italian journalist who had an Eritrean child bride after it was vandalised.
This is how these and other stories of the week are captured by photojournalists around the world.