The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the French Air Force Aerobatic Team, La Patrouille de France, perform a fly-past over Paris, France
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the French Air Force Aerobatic Team, La Patrouille de France, perform a fly-past over Paris, France   -   Copyright  ADAM FLETCHER/AFP

This week in pictures: health workers strike, De Gaulle speech anniversary, Milan statue controversy

By Natalia Liubchenkova
This week marked the 80th anniversary of France beginning its fight back against the Nazis when Charles De Gaulle made his now-famous speech. On June 18, 1940, the then relatively unknown brigadier-general addressed the nation from exile in London, rallying Frenchmen to continue the fight against Nazi Germany from the UK.

Police violence was once again in the spotlight this week after a nationwide strike by French health workers ended in violence in several cities, sparking a wide online debate.

Statues continue to be a flashpoint for Black Lives Matter activists with Milan refusing to remove the statue of a famous Italian journalist who had an Eritrean child bride after it was vandalised.

This is how these and other stories of the week are captured by photojournalists around the world.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP
A statue of a famous Italian journalist Indro Montanelli is cleaned in Milan, after it was defaced, stained with red paint and tagged with the inscription "racist, rapist"MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP
Christophe Ena/AP Photo
French Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France and The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly over the Invalides monument in Paris. 18 June 2020Christophe Ena/AP Photo
LOIC VENANCE/AFP
A protester is hit by a police water cannon during a demonstration in Nantes on a nationwide day of protests to demand better working conditions for health workers. 16 JuneLOIC VENANCE/AFP
Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
Mannequins wearing face masks are placed to help enforce social distancing in a theatre in Madrid, Spain. 17 June 2020Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo
A sand sculpture features faces representing COVID-19 victims on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 17 June 2020Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo
Fernando Vergara/AP Photo
Soldiers and residents disinfect a basketball court at a park amid the spread of the coronavirus in the San Cristobal area of Bogota, Colombia. 16 June 2020Fernando Vergara/AP Photo
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP
People exercise at Inspire South Bay Fitness behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing. Redondo Beach, California, USA. 15 JuneFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP
Juan Karita/AP Photo
Sex workers wear masks and rains coats during a protest asking the government to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions in La Paz, Bolivia. 17 June 2020Juan Karita/AP Photo
ADEK BERRY/AFP
Indonesian firefighters spray disinfectant next to elephants at the Ragunan zoo ahead of its reopening in Jakarta, Indonesia. 17 June 2020ADEK BERRY/AFP
Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
An aerial picture shows a man and a woman enjoying the beautiful weather at the Langwieder See (Lake Langwieder) in Munich, Germany. 18 June 2020Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
John Minchillo/AP Photo
A giant “BLACK LIVES MATTER” sign is painted in orange on Fulton Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, USAJohn Minchillo/AP Photo
Lee Jin-man/AP Photo
A man watches a news program with a video of the demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office building in Kaesong, North Korea. Seoul Railway Station, South KoreaLee Jin-man/AP Photo
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo
Russian military cadets march during a rehearsal for a military parade in St.Petersburg, Russia. It was postponed from 9 May due to pandemic and is now set for June 24Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP
Passengers sit in a ferris wheel as a rainbow appears during sunset after a rain shower in Hong Kong. 16 June 2020ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP
NOAH SEELAM/AFP
Yoga instructors give a demonstration on a building's terrace ahead of International Yoga Day. Hyderabad, India. 18 June 2020NOAH SEELAM/AFP
Kin Cheung/AP Photo
Visitors wearing face masks take a selfie at Hong Kong Disneyland. It has opened its doors to visitors for the first time in nearly five months. 18 June 2020Kin Cheung/AP Photo

