This week marked the 80th anniversary of France beginning its fight back against the Nazis when Charles De Gaulle made his now-famous speech. On June 18, 1940, the then relatively unknown brigadier-general addressed the nation from exile in London, rallying Frenchmen to continue the fight against Nazi Germany from the UK.

Police violence was once again in the spotlight this week after a nationwide strike by French health workers ended in violence in several cities, sparking a wide online debate.

Statues continue to be a flashpoint for Black Lives Matter activists with Milan refusing to remove the statue of a famous Italian journalist who had an Eritrean child bride after it was vandalised.

This is how these and other stories of the week are captured by photojournalists around the world.

A statue of a famous Italian journalist Indro Montanelli is cleaned in Milan, after it was defaced, stained with red paint and tagged with the inscription "racist, rapist" MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

French Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France and The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly over the Invalides monument in Paris. 18 June 2020 Christophe Ena/AP Photo

A protester is hit by a police water cannon during a demonstration in Nantes on a nationwide day of protests to demand better working conditions for health workers. 16 June LOIC VENANCE/AFP

Mannequins wearing face masks are placed to help enforce social distancing in a theatre in Madrid, Spain. 17 June 2020 Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

A sand sculpture features faces representing COVID-19 victims on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 17 June 2020 Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo

Soldiers and residents disinfect a basketball court at a park amid the spread of the coronavirus in the San Cristobal area of Bogota, Colombia. 16 June 2020 Fernando Vergara/AP Photo

People exercise at Inspire South Bay Fitness behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing. Redondo Beach, California, USA. 15 June FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP

Sex workers wear masks and rains coats during a protest asking the government to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions in La Paz, Bolivia. 17 June 2020 Juan Karita/AP Photo

Indonesian firefighters spray disinfectant next to elephants at the Ragunan zoo ahead of its reopening in Jakarta, Indonesia. 17 June 2020 ADEK BERRY/AFP

An aerial picture shows a man and a woman enjoying the beautiful weather at the Langwieder See (Lake Langwieder) in Munich, Germany. 18 June 2020 Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

A giant “BLACK LIVES MATTER” sign is painted in orange on Fulton Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, USA John Minchillo/AP Photo

A man watches a news program with a video of the demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office building in Kaesong, North Korea. Seoul Railway Station, South Korea Lee Jin-man/AP Photo

Russian military cadets march during a rehearsal for a military parade in St.Petersburg, Russia. It was postponed from 9 May due to pandemic and is now set for June 24 Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

Passengers sit in a ferris wheel as a rainbow appears during sunset after a rain shower in Hong Kong. 16 June 2020 ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP

Yoga instructors give a demonstration on a building's terrace ahead of International Yoga Day. Hyderabad, India. 18 June 2020 NOAH SEELAM/AFP