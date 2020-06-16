Authorities in Berlin have placed 369 households under quarantine after dozens tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak in the borough of Neukölln involves six apartment buildings, with more than 15% of the households testing positive.

"The special thing here is that it went so incredibly fast," said Mayor Martin Hikel. "We realised quite soon that whole apartment blocks were concerned and that we had to put them under quarantine.

"What's also new and what is special is that the housing conditions are extremely tight and that it is not easy with eight people in a two-room-apartment to stay out of each other's way or to be locked in for two weeks.

"These are now the very special and difficult challenges we have to face. And that makes the work here very difficult and it is a huge challenge to defuse and pacify the situation on site."

As of Monday, Berlin had recorded over 7,300 cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths.

The rise in infections in the city comes just two days after another cluster, accounting for 112 infections and one death, was reported in the north German city of Bremerhaven, according to Deutsche Welle.

On Tuesday, Germany launched its coronavirus tracking app, in an effort to track down potential infections.

Experts say finding new cases quickly is key to clamping down on fresh clusters, especially at a time when European countries are lifting lockdown restrictions and opening their borders.

On Monday, Germany opened its borders to travellers from the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and the UK.