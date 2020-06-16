EU launches two probes over whether Apple broke its competition rules

Brussels launched two probes on Tuesday into whether US technology giant Apple has broken EU competition rules.

One will look at its practices with App Store, the firm's marketplace for applications for smartphones and other devices. The other will look at Apple Pay, which allows users to make payments using their devices.

"Mobile payment solutions are rapidly gaining acceptance among users of mobile devices, facilitating payments both online and in physical stores," said Margrete Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition.

"It appears that Apple sets the conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites. It also reserves the “tap and go” functionality of iPhones to Apple Pay.

"It is important that Apple's measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices."

"I have therefore decided to take a close look at Apple's practices regarding Apple Pay and their impact on competition."

The investigation into App Store follows complaints by competitors Spotify and Rakuten that Apple was charging developers a 30% commission. Spotify argued that Apple was limiting choice and stifling competition.

"Mobile applications have fundamentally changed the way we access content," added Vestager.

"Apple sets the rules for the distribution of apps to users of iPhones and iPads. It appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices.

"We need to ensure that Apple's rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books."