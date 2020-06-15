A Russian court sentenced Paul Whelan, an American and British citizen to 16 years in prison for espionage, the US ambassador said outside a Moscow courthouse.

Whelan, a former US marine, was arrested in a Russian hotel on December 28. Whelan said he had been set up when he was handed a flash drive with classified information on it.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan called the verdict a "mockery of justice" stating that the embassy "had not seen evidence".

Sullivan said the US government was concerned about the case at the highest levels.

Whelan whose family has decried the lack of evidence and the unfair trial in the case faced up to 20 years in prison.

Whelan holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish passports.

The US embassy said the case had been a secret trial.

"Fair and transparent? No. Evidence produced? No. The world is watching," the embassy tweeted, quoting Ambassador Sullivan before the trial.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also called on Russia to release Whelan.

Whelan recently received surgery while in prison but the US embassy said Russian authorities waited until it was absolutely necessary for him to have the surgery.