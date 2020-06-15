Australian researchers have been able to accurately establish the numbers of sea turtles at the largest nesting site of its kind in the world for the first time, thanks to drone technology.
Raine Island, off the northern tip of Australia, plays host to around 60,000 female green turtles who migrate hundreds of kilometres from the Great Barrier Reef to lay their eggs each year.
Scientists working to protect the endangered species had struggled to find the best way to keep track of the numbers of nesting turtles, but their use of drones has shown that they had been underestimating numbers by more than 50 per cent.
Their findings were revealed in a paper published this month in peer-reviewed journal, PLOS One.
Stunning drone footage released by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation on Tuesday shows thousands of turtles swimming off the island's coast.
The researchers had previously counted turtles as they landed on the beach to lay eggs - with about 23,000 counted in a single night - and by marking the creatures with non-toxic soluble paint to more easily track them in the ocean.
"Trying to accurately count thousands of painted and unpainted turtles from a small boat in rough weather was difficult," the paper's lead author Andrew Dunstan said.
"Using a drone is easier, safer, much more accurate, and the data can be immediately and permanently stored."
Their work, as part of the Raine Island Recovery Project, also includes rebuilding the nesting beaches on the remote cay - or reef - and constructing fences to prevent turtle deaths.
More No Comment
COVID-19: 'Hug curtain' used in Brazilian nursing homes
Thousands protest police brutality and discrimination in Paris
Toronto graffiti artists "paint the city black" against racism
Hong Kongers sing protest anthem one year after major clashes
A statue of former Belgian King Baudouin defaced with red paint
French police throw handcuffs away in protest at claims of racism
Rabat tramways don face masks to encourage Moroccans to wear them
Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low
Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral
Restaurant in the Netherlands to use robots to help out waiters
Italian tour guides protest lack of economic support
Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since millions marched
Thousands of mourners pay respects to George Floyd in Houston
Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels
US Embassy in London surrounded by anti-racism protests
Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast
Mass protests in London over the death of George Floyd
Ceremony honouring the fallen on D-Day in Normandy
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free