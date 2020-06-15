Pilot missing after U.S. fighter jet crashes in North Sea

A search is underway for a U.S. Air Force pilot after a fighter jet crashed into the North Sea on Monday morning.

In a statement on social media, RAF Lakenheath confirmed that an F-15C Eagle jet from the U.S. 48th fighter wing crashed during a "routine training mission" with one pilot on board.

Both the cause of the crash and the status of the pilot were unknown, but British Search and Rescue vessels were currently on route to the crash site, according to a statement by the U.S. air force.

Based in Suffolk, eastern England, RAF Lakenheath has been a U.S. base since the end of World War II and is home to some 6,000 American personnel.

The $30 million F-15C is one of the most advanced tactical fighter jets in the U.S. arsenal and has been used in conflicts ranging from Operation Desert Storm in 1991 to the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.