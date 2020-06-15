In pictures: Black Lives Matter protests taking on the world

The protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement against racism and police violence continued this weekend in many cities around the world.

They first began almost three weeks ago in the US, following the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd. A bystander's video showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

A new wave of protests broke out in the USA after Rayshard Brooks, 27, died after police in Atlanta shot him in a Wendy’s car park on Friday night.

Protests were held in major French cities during the weekend. On Saturday, Paris riot police fired tear gas to disperse a largely peaceful but unauthorised protest..

Thousands of people formed a human chain in Berlin this Sunday to speak out against racism and social inequality.

The protests also spread to Japan, where a couple of thousands of people marched in Tokyo to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Browse through the photographs below to see the strongest images from these and other protests around the globe.

France

Thousands of people take part in a march against police brutality and racism in Paris, on 13 June, organised by supporters of Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016 Thibault Camus/AP Photo

Clashes between police and protesters during a march against police brutality and racism on 13 June, in Paris, France Thibault Camus/AP Photo

Protesters gather for a rally as part of the "Black Lives Matter" worldwide movement against racism and police brutality. Marseille, France CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP

People take part in a demonstration against police brutality and racism near the Palais de Justice building on 13 June. Lyon, France Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

The United Kingdom

Protesters gather in support of the Black Lives Matter movement for a protest in Trafalgar Square in central London on 13 June 2020 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

Germany

A picture of George Floyd hangs from a ribbon held by demonstrators during the 'This is solidarity' demonstration on 14 June in Berlin, Germany Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

The Netherlands

The protesters join a demonstration in Deventer, The Netherlands, on 14 June 2020, held as a part of the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest movement ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP

Sweden

A protester gets help after being pepper-sprayed by police during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on 13 June. Stockholm, Sweden Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Spain

The Black Lives Matter demonstration participants hold posters and shout slogans next to the statue of Christopher Columbus in Barcelona, Spain. 14 June 2020 JOSEP LAGO/AFP

South Africa

Activists carry a banner with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' in Johannesburg during a Black Lives Matter vigil. 14 June 2020 MARCO LONGARI/AFP

Brazil

People demonstrate with a sign reading Black Lives Matter in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 14 June 2020 NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP

Japan

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest march in central Tokyo on June 14, 2020 CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

USA

A restaurant burns on 13 June 2020 in Atlanta after demonstrators protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks set it on fire Ben Gray/2020 Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP

People chant during a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza. 14 June 2020. New York, USA. Kathy Willens/AP Photo