In pictures: Black Lives Matter protests taking on the world

The protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement against racism and police violence continued this weekend in many cities around the world.
They first began almost three weeks ago in the US, following the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd. A bystander's video showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
A new wave of protests broke out in the USA after Rayshard Brooks, 27, died after police in Atlanta shot him in a Wendy’s car park on Friday night.
Protests were held in major French cities during the weekend. On Saturday, Paris riot police fired tear gas to disperse a largely peaceful but unauthorised protest..
Thousands of people formed a human chain in Berlin this Sunday to speak out against racism and social inequality.
The protests also spread to Japan, where a couple of thousands of people marched in Tokyo to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Browse through the photographs below to see the strongest images from these and other protests around the globe.