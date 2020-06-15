BREAKING NEWS
A protester reacts after being pepper sprayed by police during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden
A protester reacts after being pepper sprayed by police during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden   -   Copyright  JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

In pictures: Black Lives Matter protests taking on the world

By Natalia Liubchenkova
The protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement against racism and police violence continued this weekend in many cities around the world.

They first began almost three weeks ago in the US, following the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd. A bystander's video showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

A new wave of protests broke out in the USA after Rayshard Brooks, 27, died after police in Atlanta shot him in a Wendy’s car park on Friday night.

Protests were held in major French cities during the weekend. On Saturday, Paris riot police fired tear gas to disperse a largely peaceful but unauthorised protest..

Thousands of people formed a human chain in Berlin this Sunday to speak out against racism and social inequality.

The protests also spread to Japan, where a couple of thousands of people marched in Tokyo to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Browse through the photographs below to see the strongest images from these and other protests around the globe.

France

Thibault Camus/AP Photo
Thousands of people take part in a march against police brutality and racism in Paris, on 13 June, organised by supporters of Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016Thibault Camus/AP Photo
Thibault Camus/AP Photo
Clashes between police and protesters during a march against police brutality and racism on 13 June, in Paris, FranceThibault Camus/AP Photo
CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP
Protesters gather for a rally as part of the "Black Lives Matter" worldwide movement against racism and police brutality. Marseille, FranceCLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP
Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews
People take part in a demonstration against police brutality and racism near the Palais de Justice building on 13 June. Lyon, FranceNatalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

The United Kingdom

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP
Protesters gather in support of the Black Lives Matter movement for a protest in Trafalgar Square in central London on 13 June 2020DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

Germany

Markus Schreiber/AP Photo
A picture of George Floyd hangs from a ribbon held by demonstrators during the 'This is solidarity' demonstration on 14 June in Berlin, GermanyMarkus Schreiber/AP Photo

The Netherlands

ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP
The protesters join a demonstration in Deventer, The Netherlands, on 14 June 2020, held as a part of the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest movementROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP

Sweden

Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP
A protester gets help after being pepper-sprayed by police during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on 13 June. Stockholm, SwedenJonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Spain

JOSEP LAGO/AFP
The Black Lives Matter demonstration participants hold posters and shout slogans next to the statue of Christopher Columbus in Barcelona, Spain. 14 June 2020JOSEP LAGO/AFP

South Africa

MARCO LONGARI/AFP
Activists carry a banner with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' in Johannesburg during a Black Lives Matter vigil. 14 June 2020MARCO LONGARI/AFP

Brazil

NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP
People demonstrate with a sign reading Black Lives Matter in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 14 June 2020NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP

Japan

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP
People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest march in central Tokyo on June 14, 2020CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

USA

Ben Gray/2020 Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP
A restaurant burns on 13 June 2020 in Atlanta after demonstrators protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks set it on fireBen Gray/2020 Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP
Kathy Willens/AP Photo
People chant during a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza. 14 June 2020. New York, USA.Kathy Willens/AP Photo
ROBYN BECK/AFP
The words "All Black Lives Matter" are seen painted on Hollywood Blvd before the start a solidarity march between the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter communities. 14 June, 2020ROBYN BECK/AFP

