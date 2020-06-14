Thousands of people attended illegal raves in Manchester on Saturday, in which one man died of a suspected drug overdose, a number of people were stabbed, and a woman reported being raped.

Manchester police condemned the gatherings in Carrington and Droylsden, which took place despite restrictions put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said the raves “have had tragic consequences”.

The UK has one of the highest death rates for coronavirus in the world, and the north-west has one of the highest rates of infection in the UK.

Police said around 4,000 were at the rave in Droylsden at its peak, and a 20-year-old man died from a suspected drug overdose.

An investigation into the rape of an 18-year-old woman has been opened following the gathering in Carrington, where there were around 2,000 at the peak. Police are appealing for information.

There were also three separate reported stabbings at that gathering. One 18-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries, and there were a number of other injuries reported from separate violent incidents.

Police officers were also attacked by some of the attendees.

Illegal raves in Berlin

It wasn’t just the UK that saw illegal gatherings and attacks on police this weekend.

There were 15 arrests, and 34 criminal investigations opened after two separate gatherings in parks in Berlin, Germany on Saturday.

Police said 400 people attended one gathering, and 500 another, where police and emergency services were pelted with bottles and assaulted by the attendees.