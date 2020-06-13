English
More No Comment
no comment
Toronto graffiti artists "paint the city black" against racism
no comment
Hong Kongers sing protest anthem one year after major clashes
no comment
A statue of former Belgian King Baudouin defaced with red paint
no comment
French police throw handcuffs away in protest at claims of racism
no comment
Rabat tramways don face masks to encourage Moroccans to wear them
no comment
Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low
no comment
Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral
no comment
Restaurant in the Netherlands to use robots to help out waiters
no comment
Italian tour guides protest lack of economic support
no comment
Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since millions marched
no comment
Thousands of mourners pay respects to George Floyd in Houston
no comment
Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels
no comment
US Embassy in London surrounded by anti-racism protests
no comment
Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast
no comment
Mass protests in London over the death of George Floyd
no comment
Ceremony honouring the fallen on D-Day in Normandy
no comment
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
no comment
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free
no comment
Thousands march in London to protest George Floyd death
no comment
Restaurant puts small greenhouses around tables to prevent COVID-19
