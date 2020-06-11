Watch live: EU to announce plan to reopen external borders from July 1

The EU is calling on member states to open up to international travellers starting on July 1.

As European countries are gradually lifting internal border restrictions, the EU wants members of the Schengen visa-free travel area to coordinate on how external borders are opened.

The lifting of the travel ban is dependent on EU members opening up their internal borders around June 15.

The European Commission has asked member states to agree on a list of non-EU countries where travellers could come from starting from July.

"International travel is key to tourism and business, and for family and friends reconnecting," EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson said.

Conditions for lifting restrictions will include looking at the infection rates, capabilities to deal with the virus. Restrictions should remain in place for countries with a worse outbreak.

Exceptions to restrictions will apply to students, as well as highly-skilled non-EU workers.

The EU has recommended that travel restrictions are lifted for Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.