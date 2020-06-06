Protesters gathered in London's Parliament Square on Saturday to show solidarity with protesters in the United States over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last month.
Announced as an anti-racism rally, the event has been condemned by the UK government, which urged the public not to attend due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
Protesters, angered by Floyd's death in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, have demonstrated in cities around the world for days.
