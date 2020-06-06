Over 6.7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 395,000 deaths have been recorded globally so far, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The US has the world's highest number of deaths, over 109,000, while the UK is Europe's worst-hit country, accounting for over 40,000 fatalities.

Follow this article for all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro threatens to leave the WHO

The Brazilian President threatened to withdraw his country from the World Health Organization (WHO), just as his American counterpart Donald Trump did, to protest against "ideological bias".

"I tell you here, the United States left WHO, we are considering it in the future (...). Either WHO works without ideological bias, or we are leaving it too."

"We don't need outsiders to give their feelings about health here," he told reporters in Brasilia.

Merkel: 'Courage and determination' to come out of the crisis

In her weekly video address, the German chancellor acknowledged the country will have to borrow money to pay for the additional spending, but insisted that “now, in the most serious economic crisis in the Federal Republic of Germany (since WWII), it is necessary to act with courage and determination."

Germany’s three governing parties announced a €130 billion package on Wednesday to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyprus reopening to tourism on Tuesday

After closing its borders for almost three months, Cyprus will again welcome tourists from Tuesday, offering to cover their health costs in the event of contamination on the Mediterranean island.

With 3.4 million visitors per year, the EU member is highly dependent on tourism, which accounts for about 15% of its GDP.

But due to coronavirus, the island expects about 70% fewer tourists this year.

"Nobody here expects to earn money this year," Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Thursday.

Belgium: Let's not start a 'tourist-competition'

The EU is unable to coordinate for the reopening of its borders because the countries have begun a form of tourist competition, Belgian foreign minister Philippe Goffin said today.

"We are asking for such coordination, but it does not work. Some countries have entered a form of tourist competition", he told La Libre Belgique newspaper.

Interior ministers tried to find an agreement on Friday to reopen in a coordinated manner the internal and external borders of the EU, which have been closed since March.

The majority of states have accepted the date of June 15 to lift the traffic controls and restrictions introduced within the Schengen area, but some countries are adopting a more customised approach.

"When Italy first announced the reopening of its borders on June 3, it was also to appeal to tourists," the minister claimed.

Friday's key updates