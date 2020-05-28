This shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand, is turning to technology in the fight against COVID-19.
It has thermal scanners to check shoppers' temperatures as they arrive and the disinfection of escalator handrails is automated.
Central World Mall also has robots to help. One carries public health messages, while another roams with a bottle of hand santiser.
These battery-powered workers currently patrol the mall's ground floor, currently with a support team.
When fully integrated, they will operate autonomously using new 5G technology to guide them around their domain.
