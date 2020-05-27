EU Commission set to unveil trillion-euro coronavirus recovery plan

The big day has arrived when the European Commission will lay out its vision for a post-pandemic recovery funds. The plan relies on both the long-term EU budget (2021-27) and a special recovery fund.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will make the announcement in the European Parliament, an effort to persuade MEPs who also get a say on the final plan.

EU budget 2021-27

EU leaders, MEPs and the Commission are at odds over the total figure for the long-term budget. Pre-coronavirus crisis, 1.1 trillion euros had been the ceiling set by EU leaders. MEPs have called for it to be scaled up to 2 trillion euros, in light of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. In February, some EU countries sought to keep a more modest budget, although one net contributor, the UK will no longer be paying in.

Recovery Fund

The EU Commission is proposing a 750 million euro recovery fund, the Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has tweeted.

Last week, the German Chancellor and French President set out their proposal for a 500 billion euros recovery fund, something which has caused controversy with the 'frugal four' (Austria, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands). The issue of how much the funding will be linked to grants or loans remains a sticking point.

Green Deal

Green objectives are set to be tied into the various funding schemes, to ensure that the EU remains on track to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, despite the bloc heading into a 'historic recession'.

You can follow live in the player above from 13.30 CET.