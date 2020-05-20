Iran is hopeful the US will not resort to military action over it sending oil to Venezuela, the country’s ambassador to the EU told Euronews.

Five tankers of gasoline are on their way from Tehran to Caracas to relieve deep shortages.

But this has angered the US — which has sanctions imposed on both countries — and Washington is reportedly considering redirecting warships already in the Caribbean to confront the issue.

“We are hopeful that nothing would happen there,” said Gholam-Hossein Dehghani, Iran’s ambassador to Brussels, addressing the possibility the US could try and block the oil tankers.

“It’s completely out of any expectation that conflict would be started by Iran there, by an oil tanker.

“But, as I said, if they resort to any military action Iran has shown that always its response is proportional.”

Dehghani also discussed Iran’s relationship with the US since it pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and the EU’s role in pushing multilateralism. You can listen to more of the interview in the video, above.