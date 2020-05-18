Celtic declared Scottish Premiership champions after season scrapped

Scotland has become the latest European football league to scrap its current season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It means Celtic have won a ninth-consecutive title.

The Scottish Premiership was stopped after clubs unanimously agreed on Monday that there was no prospect of completing the season.

Final league placings were decided by points won per-game before lockdown. Celtic had 80 points from 30 games so has 2.66 points per game. Rangers finished second with 2.31 points per game. Hearts has been relegated.

It comes after France's top league, Ligue 1, cancelled the season and awarded Paris St Germain the title.

Belgium and the Netherlands have also scrapped their top-flight football.

But Germany's Bundesliga became the only one of Europe top-five football leagues to resume at the weekend.

The English Premier League is currently in discussion with the government and clubs about restarting in June.