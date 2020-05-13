Children have lessons in woods as parents protest school not reopening

Children had lessons in the woods as parents protested a village school not reopening in France.
The country eased lockdown measures on Monday (May 11) and many primary schools began returning after weeks of closure.
But some, like the one in Montmeyran near Valence, decided against reopening.
Montmeyran's mayor, Bernard Brunet, said he took the decision along with teachers and authorities.
He said the age of the school building did not make it easy to adhere to rules and regulations regarding hygiene.
"I don't want to take risks for the children or the staff," he said.
Nine children - aged four to seven - turned up for lessons in the woods. They didn't lack the necessary equipment either: there were whiteboards, tables and hand sanitiser.
