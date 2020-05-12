This is what a wedding looks like amid a coronavirus pandemic.
Wearing gloves, the happy couple kiss with their face masks still on.
Raffaele Carbonelli, 37, and Ester Concilio, 28, had planned to tie the knot on June 11 in Seregno, Italy, but their plans were scuppered when the mayor banned any ceremonies from taking place.
To get around the restrictions, the pair decided to get married in Briosco on Monday without a banquet or any guests.
More No Comment
Masks handed out in Paris as commuters return to work
Brazil's most iconic landmark lit up with calls to end hunger
Police chase Hong Kong Mother's Day protesters
Starved for culture, Czechs hold drive-in festival
Russia marks Victory Day with fireworks
Masks handed out in Paris as commuters return to work
Brazil's most iconic landmark lit up with calls to end hunger
Police chase Hong Kong Mother's Day protesters
Starved for culture, Czechs hold drive-in festival
Russia marks Victory Day with fireworks
Russia celebrates Victory day with air parade
Britons mark VE Day by singing 'We'll meet again'
Drive-in prayer ceremonies held in Iran as pandemic closes mosques
Hundreds evacuated from 48-storey skyscraper fire in UAE
Russians create 75 portraits in time for VE Day Anniversary
Korean Baseball League officially opens
Rare footage captured of brown bear in Spanish national park
Palestinian youth swirl homemade sparkler firework for Ramadan
Couples marry at Duesseldorf's drive-in cinema
Displaced Syrians break Ramadan fast amid rubble of former home