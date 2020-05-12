This is what a wedding looks like amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing gloves, the happy couple kiss with their face masks still on.

Raffaele Carbonelli, 37, and Ester Concilio, 28, had planned to tie the knot on June 11 in Seregno, Italy, but their plans were scuppered when the mayor banned any ceremonies from taking place.

To get around the restrictions, the pair decided to get married in Briosco on Monday without a banquet or any guests.