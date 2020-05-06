Drive-in prayer ceremonies are being held in Iran amid the country's COVID-19 outbreak.

With mosques closed to contain the virus, the get-togethers are aimed at serving a demand for worship during the holy month of Ramadan.

This one has been taking place at the Eram Park complex, a large theme park in the west of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The evening ceremony begins after Iftar, a meal the faithful eat during Ramadan to break their fast at sunset.