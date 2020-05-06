Drive-in prayer ceremonies are being held in Iran amid the country's COVID-19 outbreak.
With mosques closed to contain the virus, the get-togethers are aimed at serving a demand for worship during the holy month of Ramadan.
This one has been taking place at the Eram Park complex, a large theme park in the west of the Iranian capital, Tehran.
The evening ceremony begins after Iftar, a meal the faithful eat during Ramadan to break their fast at sunset.
More No Comment
Hundreds evacuated from 48-storey skyscraper fire in UAE
Russians create 75 portraits in time for VE Day Anniversary
Korean Baseball League officially opens
Rare footage captured of brown bear in Spanish national park
Palestinian youth swirl homemade sparkler firework for Ramadan
Hundreds evacuated from 48-storey skyscraper fire in UAE
Russians create 75 portraits in time for VE Day Anniversary
Korean Baseball League officially opens
Rare footage captured of brown bear in Spanish national park
Palestinian youth swirl homemade sparkler firework for Ramadan
Couples marry at Duesseldorf's drive-in cinema
Displaced Syrians break Ramadan fast amid rubble of former home
Macron visits French school before lockdown is eased from May 11
Social distancing preparations at Paris' Gare du Nord
Face masks to the fore as Rome's transport network stirs into life
Ford's Europe HQ back at work as production restarts in first gear
German party-goers dance the night away under lockdown thanks to 'car-disco'
Coronavirus: Spain allows outside walks and individual exercise
500 union activists gather for May Day in Lisbon amid global pandemic
Police keep close eye on May Day gatherings in Germany