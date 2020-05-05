French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a face mask, visited a school as the country prepares to ease its COVID-19 lockdown next week.

Macron was at a school in Poissy, north-west of Paris, that has stayed open for children of key health workers.

Primary schools are set to begin reopening on May II.

But some oppose the move. More than 300 mayors in Ile-de-France, the region around Paris, have requested the date be postponed.