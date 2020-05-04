Masks, social distancing and temperature checks were the order of the day as commuters returned to Rome's transport network.
Monday saw Italy ease its two-month COVID-19 lockdown.
Commuters wore face masks and stood in queues respecting social distancing. Civil protection officials took people's temperatures.
Elsewhere in Italy, construction sites and manufacturing resumed, while restaurants cleaned in preparation for take-away provision.
But it will likely be several weeks before table service resumes in restaurants. The reopening of shops and hairdressers will have to wait, too.
Italy has recovered around 29,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 210,000 infections.
