Russia has denied allegations it is behind a plot to assassinate Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib.

Claims of an assassination plot surfaced in Czech media.

It’s alleged that a Russian agent was sent to Prague to poison the mayor with ricin, a highly potent toxin. Respekt magazine says the plot was uncovered by Czech intelligence services, who have since put Hrib under increased protection.

Euronews Moscow correspondent Galina Polonskaya says the Kremlin has categorically denied the story.

“At this moment the relations between the Kremlin and Prague are really tense,” she said.

In February, a Prague square in front of the Russian Embassy was renamed after slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, with Hrib unveiling the new nameplate.

The Russian Embassy is now having to use its consulate address on all of its correspondence, to avoid using the new name of the square.

Prague has also removed the statue of a Russian World War II military leader, Marshall Ivan Konev, from the city's streets.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called the removal of the statue “a crime”.

