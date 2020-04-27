The British government is being accused of showing “profound disrespect” to health workers who have died from COVID-19 by failing to reveal the results of an exercise held four years ago to test the country’s readiness to face a flu pandemic.

National Health Service doctors are furious the results of the 2016 exercise have not been made public.

They believe it revealed serious problems that should have been addressed by the UK health authorities.

Dr Moosa Qureshi is one of a group of doctors threatening legal action if the findings of the study are not published.

“The question is why were better preparations not made when we had an exercise which told us that there were serious problems?”

"And why are we not even being told even as many of our colleagues are dying on the frontline. Why are we not even being told what was in that report?

“I actually think that it is profoundly disrespectful to the medical and nursing profession and the health care workers who have died.”

Dr Qureshi said that authorities had now contacted them about their demands. He said they were now considering whether to proceed with court action.

