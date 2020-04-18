Spaniards have been in lockdown, confined to their residences for over a month and unsurprisingly spirits are beginning to flag.
But the upbeat volunteers of Spanish Civil Protection are doing their best to cheer up the residents of a small town just outside Madrid.
Civil Protection volunteers Carmen and Alvaro suggested to Griñón town hall that with some pumping music and an almost choreographed dance they could spread some positivity to cabin-fevered residents. The pair also realised that lots of children were celebrating birthdays in isolation.
For the last few weeks at 8 o'clock every Friday, they chose a new spot for some lively antics. The caravan of Civil Protection vehicles then goes around to all the youngsters who have had a birthday in the previous week.
Each child is given a special birthday certificate, a dedicated birthday song and a warm round of applause from neighbours.
By Saturday afternoon CET, Spain had recorded 190,839 coronavirus cases and 20,002 deaths, according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
More No Comment
Fire kills 14 at camp for displaced people in north-east Nigeria
Georgia disinfects capital's streets to combat spread of COVID-19
Notre Dame Cathedral`'s bell rings a year after devastating fire
Rush to sell gold as prices hit seven-year high amid COVID-19 pandemic
Madrid stages open-air cinema for confined locals
Fire kills 14 at camp for displaced people in north-east Nigeria
Georgia disinfects capital's streets to combat spread of COVID-19
Notre Dame Cathedral`'s bell rings a year after devastating fire
Rush to sell gold as prices hit seven-year high amid COVID-19 pandemic
Madrid stages open-air cinema for confined locals
Mask-wearing chocolate bunnies bring rare bit of joy amid lockdown
Day of the Jackal: Lockdown quiet brings out wild animals in Tel Aviv
COVID-19 makes life tougher for homeless in Lima
Vietnamese designers put style into coronavirus face masks
Food parcels given to those unable to work amid Johannesburg lockdown
Babies given tiny face shields in bid to stop spread of COVID-19
Watch: Opera singer treats her Paris neighbours to an Easter show
Just 10 worshippers permitted to attend Passover event due to COVID-19
Robot drummers and posters in stands for Taiwan's baseball season
Nesting season begins for penguins at US aquarium