These are the winners from this year's World Press Photo competition, which rewards the best in visual journalism.

World Press Photo of the Year: 'Straight Voice' by Yasuyoshi Chiba

Yasuyoshi Chiba is a photographer from Agence France-Presse news agency, who resides in Nairobi, Kenya.

His winning photograph is taken in Sudan amid protests last year over the country's transitional military government.

It was established after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted after decades in power.

People chant slogans as a young man recites a poem, illuminated by mobile phones, before the opposition's direct dialogue with people in Khartoum on June 19, 2019 YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP

World Press Photo Story of the Year: 'Kho, the Genesis of a Revolt' by Romain Laurendeau

Romain Laurendeau's work is about young people in Algeria joining protests against the reign of long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

"The winning series tells the story of the deep unease of Algerian youth, who, by daring to challenge authority, inspired the rest of the population to join their action, giving birth to the largest protest movement in Algeria in decades," said World Press Photo.

Young people make up more than half of Algeria’s population, and, according to a UNESCO report, 72 per cent of those under 30 are unemployed.

"Kho" means ‘brother’ in colloquial North-African Arabic.

WORLD PRESS PHOTO STORY OF THE YEAR 1 2 An old man sits on a staircase in Bab el-Oued, Algiers, Algeria, on 31 May 2014. Niqabs have become more popular in Bab el-Oued over the past 20 years. Romain Laurendeau/RomainLaurendeau / Hans Lucas 1 2 A young couple challenges a taboo as they kiss in a public space in Algiers, Algeria, on 8 December 2016. Romain Laurendeau 1 2 Friends relax and watch television in their diki, a private space they have created in a converted storeroom, in Bab el-Oued, Algiers, Algeria, on 6 December 2016. Romain Laurendeau 1 2 A young man gathers an audience as he experiments with a trumpet in the crowded ‘Climat de France’ quarter of Bab el-Oued, Algiers, Algeria, on 8 December 2014. Romain Laurendeau 1 2 Young people watch a football match, screened at the Olympia cinema in Algiers, Algeria, on 16 March 2016. The cinema broadcasts European matches several times a week. Romain Laurendeau 1 2 Football fans gather in the street and sing during a match that is taking place behind closed doors due to violence, in Algiers, Algeria, on 22 November 2014. Romain Laurendeau/ Hans Lucas 1 2 Ultra fans sing during a football match in the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, on 22 December 2015 Romain Laurendeau 1 2 Ultras chant insults against the state, the president, generals and the police during the final of the Algerian Cup in Algiers, on 1 May 2016. Romain Laurendeau

First prize in Contemporary Issues (singles): 'Nothing Personal - the Back Office of War' by Nikita Teryoshin

Russian photographer Nikita Teryoshin wins for his photo from one of the biggest arms trade fairs in the world: at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

A businessman locks away a pair of anti-tank grenade launchers at the end of an exhibition day, at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE Nikita Teryoshin

First prize in Contemporary Issues (stories): 'The Longest War' by Lorenzo Tugnoli

Lorenzo Tugnoli from Italy is awarded for his work for the Washington Post on the conflict in Afghanistan. The Taliban made significant territorial gains and increased its influence in the country in 2019. The Institute for Peace and Economics' report, published in April last year has called Afghanistan the world’s “least peaceful” country, replacing Syria.

Taliban fighters drive displaying their flag, in an area in Khogyani, Afghanistan, previously controlled by the Islamic State group, on 11 December 2019. Lorenzo Tugnoli/ Washington Post/ Contrasto

First prize in Environment category (singles): 'Polar Bear and her Cub' by Esther Horvath

Esther Horvath's work for The New York Times focuses on covering the work of scientists in the Arctic. Its harbours have some of the fastest-retreating sea ice on the planet and twice the average global heating rate. The two polar bears are photographed near the Polarstern, a ship specially designed to withstand extremely low temperatures and breakthrough thicker ice, enabling around 100 researchers and crew to work all year round to collect highly important data about this ecosystem.

Polar bear mom and cub visit the ice floe and check out flags and equipment next to Polarstern vessel. October 10, 2019 Esther Horvath

First prize in Environment category (singles): 'The End of Trash - Circular Economy Solutions' by Luca Locatelli

On his assignment for National Geographic, Luca Locatelli's investigated how farmers, manufacturers and governments across the globe are taking steps to implement a circular economy as part of their efforts to address the climate crisis. This type of economy offers an alternative to a take-make-waste linear one by decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources. It is based on designing waste and pollution out of the system, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural resources.

Amager Bakke, a waste-to-energy plant that replaced an old coal incineration plant, near Copenhagen, Denmark, produces enough electricity to power at least 60,000 homes. Luca Locatelli for National Geographic

First prize in General News category (stories): 'Hong Kong Unrest' by Nicolas Asfouri

Nicolas Asfouri from Agence France-Presse news agency was recognised for his work on anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

A man holds a poster in Shatin, Hong Kong, as people gather to sing ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, a protest song which gained popularity in the city as an unofficial anthem NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP

First prize in Nature category (singles): 'Final Farewell' by Alain Schroeder

Alain Schroeder won with his work on orangutans who live on just two islands in the world, Sumatra and Borneo. They are being forced out of their natural rainforest habitat as palm oil plantations, logging and mining proliferate.

The mother of this baby orangutan was found totally blind, with a broken clavicle and 74 air-gun wounds. She had been shot at by villagers after eating fruit from their orchards.

The body of a month-old orangutan lies on a rescue team’s surgical drape. She died soon after being found with her injured mother on a palm oil plantation. Indonesia, 2019 © Alain Schroeder © Alain Schroeder

First prize in Nature category (stories): 'Saving Orangutans' by Alain Schroeder

Schroeder also won with his multi-image story on orangutans. It focuses on those who try to save the animals which are under severe threat from the ongoing depletion of the rainforest. Organisations such as the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme care for lost, injured and captive orangutans, aiming to reintroduce them into the wild.

Fahzren, a 30-year-old male orangutan, undergoes a routine medical check, at the SOCP Quarantine Centre, on 29 January 2019 © Alain Schroeder

First prize in Portraits category (singles): 'Awakening' by Tomek Kaczor

Tomek Kaczor's winning image portrays 15-year-old Ewa, who succumbed to resignation syndrome, which renders patients passive, immobile, mute, unable to eat and drink, incontinent and unresponsive to physical stimulus. It is noticed to affect psychologically traumatised children in the midst of lengthy asylum processes.

When Ewa fell ill, her family were applying for asylum in Sweden and being threatened with deportation to Poland, which had been their country of first arrival as refugees. They feared being sent back to Armenia. The family was deported to Poland, despite Ewa’s illness, but she recovered eight months after they arrived.

Ewa, a 15-year-old Armenian girl who has recently woken from catatonic state brought on by Resignation Syndrome, sits in a wheelchair, in a refugee reception centre, Poland Tomek Kaczor, Poland, for Duży Format, Gazeta Wyborcza

First prize in Portraits category (stories): 'The Haunted' by Adam Ferguson

Adam Ferguson won with posed portraits of displaced Yazidi people and other minorities who had suffered human rights violations perpetrated by ISIS, in camps for displaced people in northern Iraq.

Rezan (11), who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2014 and freed in early 2019, at the Khanke IDP Camp in Dohuk, Iraqi Kurdistan, on 20 April 2019 Adam Ferguson for The New York Times Magazine

First prize in Spot News category (singles): 'Clash with the Police During an Anti-Government Demonstration' by Farouk Batiche

Farouk Batiche followed the protests in Algeria that started in February 2019. Initially, they aimed at ousting long-time president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika. After his resignation, protests continued into 2020 demanding the departure of government officials associated with his administration.

Students scuffle with riot police during an anti-government demonstration in Algiers, Algeria, on 21 May 2019 Farouk Batiche/dpa

First prize in Spot News category (stories): 'Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Crash Site' by Mulugeta Ayene

Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, a Boeing 737 MAX, crashed not far from Addis Ababa six minutes after take-off, killing 157 people on board. A week after the crash, empty coffins were buried at a ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, as victims could not be identified. Officials gave relatives bags of earth from the crash site. Mulugeta Ayene from Associated Press documented their morning.