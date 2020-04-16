Meet the 106-year-old who is the UK's oldest known COVID-19 survivor

She lived through the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, saw out two world wars and now she's become the UK's oldest known survivor of COVID-19.

Connie Titchen, 106, was clapped out of Birmingham’s City Hospital on Tuesday after battling the infection for three weeks.

The former sales assistant was admitted to hospital in March with pneumonia symptoms and diagnosed with COVID-19 soon afterwards.

In a video released by the hospital, Titchen said she really felt "lucky" to have survived and that she was looking forward to seeing her grandchildren.

Titchen was born in September 1913.

Granddaughter Alex Jones said Titchen “has had a really active life” and remains independent.

She said her grandmother still cooked for herself, but also enjoyed a trip to McDonald’s every now and then.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two or three weeks.

But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

As of Thursday (April 16), the UK has reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 13,700 deaths.

The country has just extended its lockdown for another three weeks.