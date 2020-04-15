Madrid stages open-air cinema for confined locals

Madrid's city hall on Tuesday deployed a portable cinema in an attempt to provide entertainment to those confined to their apartments as a part of the lockdown to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus

A huge two-sided screen on a van toured one of Madrid's central districts just after twilight following the daily applause for emergency workers.

In the central Tirso de Molino square dozens of neighbours enjoyed a mild April evening to watch a few episodes of the show Modern Love starring Anne Hathaway.

The project started on 13 March, and is planned to continue until all 21 districts have been visited.

Spain currently has 172,541 people infected with the new coronavirus, with 18,056 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.