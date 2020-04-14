Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May

France and India have joined Italy in extending their nationwide lockdowns to stem the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address on Monday evening that the confinement measures, in place since March 17, would be extended to May 11.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed in Italy's footsteps by extending the strict lockdown policy to May 3.

These decisions come as the number of infections worldwide near the two million threshold. Nearly 120,000 people have now lost their lives to COVID-19.

