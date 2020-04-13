China reported 108 new cases of the COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest number in over a month.

All the new infections were imported, authorities said.

The global COVID-19 pandemic had by Monday killed more than 114,000 but positive signs in Italy and France are offering glimmers of hope for the Old Continent.

Italy recorded 431 COVID-19-related deaths in a day on Sunday, its lowest daily death toll since March 19. The total number of fatalities in the country is just under 20,000.

In France, fewer people were admitted in intensive care on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day. The country's death toll has risen to nearly 14,400.

Spain, which had also started to report a drop in deaths, saw the number of fatalities jump by 100 day-to-day on Sunday.

The US has now become the most stricken country in the world with more than 20,000 deaths and over 557,000 infections, according to a tally kept by the John Hopkins University.

Follow all the latest updates in the blog below.