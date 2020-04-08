Indian inventor hopes COVID-19 car will put brakes on spread of virus

Getting across the importance of staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus has inspired one Indian inventor to create a new car.
The spherical vehicle looks like the COVID-19 virus. Inventor Sudhakar Yadav plans to drive it around the Indian city of Hyderabad, warning people about the dangers of not observing social distancing.
This coronavirus-shaped vehicle is the latest addition to Sudhakar Yadav's collection of self-designed, wacky cars at his museum in the Indian city of Hyderabad.
Running on a 100cc scooter engine, this scary-looking vehicle has room for one and is designed to spread awareness about the highly infectious virus that has affected more than a million people worldwide.
More No Comment
People board trains and planes out of Wuhan for first time in 11 weeks
Brazil firefighter lifts spirits through music during the lockdown
Robots help to keep medical staff safe from coronavirus
McDonald's employees protest for COVID-19 protection in Los Angeles
Venice canals empty amid virus lockdown
People board trains and planes out of Wuhan for first time in 11 weeks
Brazil firefighter lifts spirits through music during the lockdown
Robots help to keep medical staff safe from coronavirus
McDonald's employees protest for COVID-19 protection in Los Angeles
Venice canals empty amid virus lockdown
Empty streets amid coronavirus lockdown in New York City
South Korea church holds drive-in service amid new outbreak
Bogota police bid to arrest boredom of Colombians amid lockdown
Spreading the love: Sisters cover road with hearts to lift spirits
India switches off lights in solidarity amid coronavirus pandemic
Watch: Travelling around the empty streets of Rome on lockdown
Coronavirus: Drone footage shows life on lockdown in deserted Athens
Parisian entertains neighbours with nightly quiz during confinement
Tourist honeypots Venice and Lisbon deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Violinist serenades neighbours from balcony amid coronavirus lockdown