Indian inventor hopes COVID-19 car will put brakes on spread of virus

Getting across the importance of staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus has inspired one Indian inventor to create a new car.

The spherical vehicle looks like the COVID-19 virus. Inventor Sudhakar Yadav plans to drive it around the Indian city of Hyderabad, warning people about the dangers of not observing social distancing.

This coronavirus-shaped vehicle is the latest addition to Sudhakar Yadav's collection of self-designed, wacky cars at his museum in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

Running on a 100cc scooter engine, this scary-looking vehicle has room for one and is designed to spread awareness about the highly infectious virus that has affected more than a million people worldwide.