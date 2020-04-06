Canals in Venice were almost empty on Monday morning as Italy's fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Since the country went into lockdown on March 9, hotels, restaurants, cafes and most businesses have been shut.

As of Monday, Italy has reported 128,948 cases of coronavirus and 15,887 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.