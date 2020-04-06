South Korea church holds drive-in service amid new outbreak

A church in Seoul on Sunday offered a "drive-in" worship service for the faithful amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
Dozens of cars gathered at an open yard, and people in their cars listened with their windows down to the pastor speaking.
Some people stretched their hands out of their sunroofs in prayer.
As South Korea continues its social distancing measures, religious institutions have been using alternative ways to worship together including live-streaming.
The Seoul City Church's Reverend Cho Hee Seo said the virus outbreak had disrupted the tradition of attending church, but agreed the government's recommendations had to be respected.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
