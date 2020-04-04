Classic European cycling race to be held virtually this year

A historic European cycling race made infamous by sections on cobbled streets will be held virtually this year.

Thirteen professionals will cycle more like hamsters on wheels than riders on their bikes in a virtual race.

The CEO of the tour said that postponing the race until the autumn didn't feel like an option.

"We thought, OK, we can’t wait for that, we need to come up with something that has some more innovation in it," Tomas van den Spiegel said.

Normally the streets of the Belgian region of Flanders would be lined up with fans along the 267 kilometre course running between Antwerp and Oudenaarde.

Over 175 riders would have tackled the gruelling and sometimes dangerous cobbled paths.

But now the world of cycling, as well as many others, are wondering how sport will recover from the global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.