Rome's majestic monuments and picturesque streets were almost empty during a government-ordered lockdown to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
Only a few cars appeared to pass by on Thursday, driven by those exempt from the tight rules on movement.
The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy rose by 760 on Thursday, bringing the total to 13,900.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.
