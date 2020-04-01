COVID-19 patients transferred away to ease pressure on Paris hospitals

Dozens of COVID-19 patients were transferred from Paris to north-west France to help ease pressure on hospitals in the French capital.

With Paris and its region — Ile-de-France — now the worst-hit area in France, 36 infected people were taken by high-speed train to Brittany.

Ile-de-France has seen a third of France's more than 3,500 COVID-19 deaths.

Intensive care facilities in Paris are becoming saturated. The 36 patients come from ten public and private hospitals in the region.

On board the trains, patients are taken care of by nine medical teams, each made up of a doctor, an intern, a nurse anaesthetist and three nurses, Parisian teams and teams from the establishments that will receive them.

Ambulances waited for them in Brittany.