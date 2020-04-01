COVID-19 patients transferred away to ease pressure on Paris hospitals

Dozens of COVID-19 patients were transferred from Paris to north-west France to help ease pressure on hospitals in the French capital.
With Paris and its region — Ile-de-France — now the worst-hit area in France, 36 infected people were taken by high-speed train to Brittany.
Ile-de-France has seen a third of France's more than 3,500 COVID-19 deaths.
Intensive care facilities in Paris are becoming saturated. The 36 patients come from ten public and private hospitals in the region.
On board the trains, patients are taken care of by nine medical teams, each made up of a doctor, an intern, a nurse anaesthetist and three nurses, Parisian teams and teams from the establishments that will receive them.
Ambulances waited for them in Brittany.
More No Comment
Baker makes toilet paper cakes in satirical poke at panic-buyers
Chinese artist salutes health workers with light painting
With humans confined to their homes, animals are taking advantage
Indian police wear coronavirus helmets to spread lockdown message
Messages of support for health workers displayed on Egyptian pyramid
Baker makes toilet paper cakes in satirical poke at panic-buyers
Chinese artist salutes health workers with light painting
With humans confined to their homes, animals are taking advantage
Indian police wear coronavirus helmets to spread lockdown message
Messages of support for health workers displayed on Egyptian pyramid
Drone images show tourist hotspots deserted amid confinement measures
Minute's silence in Madrid for COVID-19 victims
Too close for concert: Stars play from home to raise coronavirus cash
Lights go out around the world for Earth Hour
Tokyo snow: Authorities hope snow will help keep Japanese at home
Holy city Karbala disinfected as coronavirus hits religious tourism
Masked statues comment on culture and health in Lithuania
Confinement concerto as isolating musicians play Beethoven from home
Drone footage shows the empty streets of cities on lockdown
Watch: Drone footage shows stark emptiness of Lyon's lockdown