The doors to your local eateries and favourite restaurants are now most likely closed in an effort to battle the spread of COVID-19. Before the world started practicing social distancing Euronews spoke to Chef Kelvin Kelly from One Life Kitchen.
Located in the Dubai Design District, One Life Kitchen is a favourite lunchtime choice for architects, fashionistas and the greater design community. Chef Kelvin has been developing a recipe over the course of 4 years. Starting as a fish curry, it has now become the well-known ‘Sri Lankan Sea Bass’.
Although it’s called the ‘Sri Lankan Sea Bass’ this dish is not a traditional one you might find on the small island south of India. Chef Kelvin, a Johannesburg native, has established himself on the Dubai food scene, but it was on his travels to Sri Lanka where he found inspiration for this recipe.
This recipe combines spices that are popular in many Sri Lankan dishes. Being a small island, a large portion of the Sri Lankan diet comes from the sea. Sea bass has been used in this recipe but Chef Kelvin said any soft white fish would work as a substitute.
Chef Kelvin fries the spices and stirs constantly. Moments before the spices are about to burn, he adds the coconut cream.
If you would like to add a touch of Sri Lankan flavour to your quarantine diet, then discover some of the recipe's ingredients listed below.
Ingredients
Cumin seed - 1 teaspoon
Mustard seed - 1 teaspoon
Coconut milk - 2 cups
Onion - 50g
Garlic - 10g
Lime leaves - 5g
Lemon leaves - 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder - 1 tbsp
Coriander powder - 1 tbsp
Cumin powder - 1 tbsp
Kashmir Chilli powder - 1 teaspoon
Green chili - 10g
Fresh ginger - 10g
Salt & pepper to taste