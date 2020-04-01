The doors to your local eateries and favourite restaurants are now most likely closed in an effort to battle the spread of COVID-19. Before the world started practicing social distancing Euronews spoke to Chef Kelvin Kelly from One Life Kitchen.

Located in the Dubai Design District, One Life Kitchen is a favourite lunchtime choice for architects, fashionistas and the greater design community. Chef Kelvin has been developing a recipe over the course of 4 years. Starting as a fish curry, it has now become the well-known ‘Sri Lankan Sea Bass’.

“That’s how we look at food… We try to make it every single



day, a little more robust, a little more flavourful!”

Although it’s called the ‘Sri Lankan Sea Bass’ this dish is not a traditional one you might find on the small island south of India. Chef Kelvin, a Johannesburg native, has established himself on the Dubai food scene, but it was on his travels to Sri Lanka where he found inspiration for this recipe.

“It’s how you prepare the spices in order to create a robust and fragrant dish”

This recipe combines spices that are popular in many Sri Lankan dishes. Being a small island, a large portion of the Sri Lankan diet comes from the sea. Sea bass has been used in this recipe but Chef Kelvin said any soft white fish would work as a substitute.

Chef Kelvin fries the spices and stirs constantly. Moments before the spices are about to burn, he adds the coconut cream.

If you would like to add a touch of Sri Lankan flavour to your quarantine diet, then discover some of the recipe's ingredients listed below.

Ingredients

Cumin seed - 1 teaspoon

Mustard seed - 1 teaspoon

Coconut milk - 2 cups

Onion - 50g

Garlic - 10g

Lime leaves - 5g

Lemon leaves - 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder - 1 tbsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Cumin powder - 1 tbsp

Kashmir Chilli powder - 1 teaspoon

Green chili - 10g

Fresh ginger - 10g

Salt & pepper to taste