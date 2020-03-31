Indian police wear coronavirus helmets to spread lockdown message

Indian police officers wearing coronavirus helmets have been stopping vehicles and pedestrians to urge them to stay home during the lockdown period.
In Bangalore, officers stopped traffic across an intersection on Tuesday (31 March).
Two police officers, one wearing a red helmet dotted with long red spikes with rounded ends, and another, wearing a similar green helmet, danced at the pedestrian crossing.
The Indian government has imposed a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. India reported 1,251 cases and 32 dead as of Tuesday.
