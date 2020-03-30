BREAKING NEWS
USA

Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 30, predicts 'great things' by June 1

By Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
Image: President Donald Trump speaks at a coronavirus task force briefing i
President Donald Trump speaks at a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 29, 2020.   -   Copyright  Patrick Semansky AP
President Donald Trump on Sunday announced he's extending his administration's guidelines on social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak until April 30.

Trump said last week he wanted to see much of the country return to normal by Easter, April 12, despite warnings from top health experts that easing the guidelines too soon could cause widespread deaths and economic damage.

The president said Friday he would be consulting with his administration's top medical experts on whether to extend or change the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But on Sunday, Trump said Easter was "just an aspiration" and said he expects "great things to be happening" by June 1.

