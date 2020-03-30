Home confinement over the COVID-19 epidemic goes on across Europe.
Usually full of tourists all year-long, Florence gives today a rare impression of quietness, allowing people to listen to birds or dogs.
Last week stuck in the traffic, Poland's capital Warsaw is today a ghost town.
In normal times, Kraków is visited by several million tourists per year. But the city has been left desolate, with residents observing confinement restrictions, imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The usually crowded streets of London look now empty.
Life in locked-down Britain may not return to normal for six months or longer as it battles the coronavirus outbreak, a top health official warned on Sunday, as the death toll reached passed 1,200.
