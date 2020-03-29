For the second day running Spain has registered a record number of daily deaths from coronavirus.

There were 838 fatalities announced on Sunday, six more than Saturday's figure. It brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 6,528, second, only to Italy.

The number of confirmed new infections rose to 78,797 from 72,248, which means the known growth rate is continuing to slow down.

Spain has been in lockdown for two weeks under a national state of emergency.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Cabinet was due to approve on Sunday a new decree to tighten those controls.

Workers will be prevented from commuting to workplaces in all industries unrelated to health care, food production and distribution for at least two weeks.

The country's healthcare system continues to operate under intense pressure with 4,907 patients in intensive care.