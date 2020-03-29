Covid-10: Europe battles with the coronavirus

Spain

As the coronavirus death toll continues to surge in Spain, a delivery of over a one million masks from China arrived in Madrid on Sunday. These masks will go to health workers, those in the transport sector including bus drivers and airport staff as well as postal service workers.

In an address to the nation, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that starting on Monday, "all workers in non-essential activities will have to stay home for the next two weeks as they do at the weekend."

Italy

In Bergamo, one of Italy's hardest-hit regions, the Italian army's Alpini mountaineering forces have been putting the finishing touches to a field hospital they've built in just 3-4 days.

Based on a hospital module system used in past emergency situations around the world including Sri Lanka and Sierra Leone. it's the biggest in Italy and will host up to 230 coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus cases Euronews

France

After ten days of national containment, which has been extended until 15 April, France is trying to relieve hospitals in the regions most affected by the pandemic.

The French army has begun the largest medical evacuation, by airplane, of coronavirus patients on French territory, from the Grand Est to Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

United Kingdom

Despite the number of coronavirus related deaths in Britain jumping by 260 in one day to pass 1,000, thousands of people flocked to beaches and parks as the weather warmed up.

The government had to ordered people to only leave their homes for essential reasons and banned gatherings of more than two people.