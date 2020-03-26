ESA and NASA astronauts offer space tips on how to live in confinement

At least ten astronauts from ESA and NASA, plus some space nerd celebrities are sharing their knowledge on how to live and thrive in a small space. Among the spacefarers will be Tim Peake, Alexander Gerst and Samantha Cristoforetti.

As 1.5 billion people worldwide face life in lockdown, confined at home as their countries battle the coronavirus, a group of astronauts and stars from music, cinema and television are uniting in a live event online to share their top tips for living indoors for several months.

The event this Thursday evening will feature a few names and faces from TV and stage, such as Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy in The Big Bang Theory, Alison Pill from Star Trek: Picard, singer Olivia Newton-John and perhaps the loudest actor in the universe, Brian Blessed, who has trained with cosmonauts.

Astronauts are considered a natural pool of wisdom and advice when it comes to living in confined spaces for long periods of time, as many of those taking part in the event have already spent at least six months in orbit, flying around the Earth in a pressurised spacecraft with no garden to stroll in, nor dog to (space)walk.

ESA

The insights they have to offer will be broadcast from the SpaceConnects.us website and live streamed on Euronews YouTube platforms from 16.00 to 21.00 Central European Time on 26 March. Organising the event is the same team behind Asteroid Day, the UN-backed official awareness event where the risks of asteroid strike on our planet are discussed every year.

The astronauts on stage will present their hints and tips on teamwork, mutual encouragement, and solidarity in the face of adversity. They include Britain's Tim Peake, Germany's Alexander Gerst, Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti, Romania's Dorin Prunariu and the Netherlands' Andre Kuipers.

These European Space Agency astronauts will be joined by their boss, chief ESA astronaut Frank De Winne, and Tom Jones and Nicole Stott of NASA.

The programme runs in five language segments starting at 16:00 in Dutch, followed by German (17:00 CET), Italian (18:00 CET), French (19:00 CET) and English (20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT).