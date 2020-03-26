Drone footage shows the empty streets of Europe's locked down cities

From barren Budapest to bare beaches in Brazil, cities across the world appear empty amid attempts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Drone footage shows Budapest, Lisbon, Rio de Janeiro, Vilnius and Istanbul as you have likely never seen them before.
Aerial footage has also emerged showing life on lockdown in the French city of Lyon.
