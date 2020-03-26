BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Drone footage shows the empty streets of Europe's locked down cities

From barren Budapest to bare beaches in Brazil, cities across the world appear empty amid attempts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Drone footage shows Budapest, Lisbon, Rio de Janeiro, Vilnius and Istanbul as you have likely never seen them before.

Aerial footage has also emerged showing life on lockdown in the French city of Lyon.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.