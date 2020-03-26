Governments across Europe urging their citizens to come back from their holidays immediately due to the coronavirus outbreak.

France has announced it is ready to facilitate repatriation flights for 130,000 of its nationals - but warned they would have to pay for their own tickets.

Germany is sending a Lufthansa flight on a repatriation mission to New Zealand and Japan tomorrow.

But for some of those stuck far away from home finding a flight to come back is proving nearly impossible.

Stuart Atchison and Eva Perkins are British tourists stranded in the Philippines with no obvious way of getting home.

