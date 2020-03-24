Health workers are being celebrated all over the world for fighting on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

More than 400,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 18,000 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 disease.

Throughout the global crisis, health workers have been bearing the brunt of the effort to save the lives of victims, often at great personal risk of catching the virus themselves.

Since lockdowns were announced in Italy, Spain and France, people have been taking to their windows and balconies to show their support and solidarity with rounds of applause.

The idea has caught on, with applause being recorded in countries around the world, including Turkey, Israel, Belgium, France and Spain.

In Barcelona on Monday, health workers gathered outside the Hospital Clinic to join in a clapping tribute led by police officers and neighbours who cheered and thanked them for their work.

And health workers issued a desperate plea to the public not to ignore the government restrictions and to stay at home.

One worker said the Vall d'Hebron Hospital was full and they were lacking equipment and medication.

In Spain as of Tuesday more than 2,800 people had died from the virus.