Earthquake of 5.3 degrees in Zagreb causes serious damage

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital Zagreb at 6:23 a.m. (5:23 GMT) Sunday.

The epicenter was 7 kilometers (4 miles) north of Zagreb at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The emblematic Zagreb cathedral suffered damage. The top of one of its two needles collapsed. The cathedral was rebuilt after its fall in the 1880 earthquake.

Many buildings in Zagreb cracked and the walls and roofs were damaged.

The downtown streets were littered with rubble. The concrete slabs fell on the cars and the chimneys landed in front of the entrances.

The power supply was cut when people were left homeless. Several fires were also reported. At least two other tremors were later recorded.