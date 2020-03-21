French military builds hospital camp to treat coronavirus cases

Construction began on a military field hospital in Mulhouse, which should help relieve the city's civilian hospital, which is overburdened by a growing influx of coronavirus patients.
With 30 beds and about 100 medical staff, these military intensive care units (MIS) promise to be much more than a "field hospital," the Army Health Service (EHS) said.
The hospital will also be located near the civilian hospital's heliport, to take advantage of the infrastructure.
